Monticello Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 370,332 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 370,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,876. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14.

