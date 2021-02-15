Monticello Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,416 Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

VB stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,014. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.72 and a 200 day moving average of $175.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $218.39.

