Monticello Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after buying an additional 99,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $213.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. The company has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

