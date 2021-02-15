Monticello Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $50.52. 1,158,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,287,662. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

