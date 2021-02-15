Monticello Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $28.26. 73,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,503. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

