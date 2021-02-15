Monticello Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.64 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,595 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,171,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 714,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,766,000.

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,552. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

