Monticello Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.49 Million in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.75. 220,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,148. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

