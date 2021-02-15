Monticello Wealth Management LLC Invests $91.18 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 565,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,184,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 10.7% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 150,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.04. 525,166 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.59. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

