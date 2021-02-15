Monticello Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,834,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,672. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.