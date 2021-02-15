Monticello Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $12,807,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,497. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $230.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

