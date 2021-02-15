Monticello Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,710 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Adams Resources & Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the third quarter valued at $284,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.75. 217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 million, a P/E ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

