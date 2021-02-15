Monticello Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 603,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,263,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,679,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 309,858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 484.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,663,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 1,944,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after acquiring an additional 661,749 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,450,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 137,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.27. 3,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,500. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

