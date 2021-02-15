Monticello Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 563.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 110.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 404,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.75. 32,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,676. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

