Monticello Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $139.91. 1,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,234. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.22.

