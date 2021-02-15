Monticello Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 662.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of GSST stock remained flat at $$50.82 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,066. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $52.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.

