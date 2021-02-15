Monticello Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,009,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,533,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.5% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 2.04% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,275,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 170,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. 1,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,831. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

