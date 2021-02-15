Monticello Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 45,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter.

VBK traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,910. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $302.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

