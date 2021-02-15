Monticello Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 192,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,496,000. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF comprises 3.4% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.48% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,038. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

