Monticello Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 362,033 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 362,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,430,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,416 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.82. 157,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,941. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

