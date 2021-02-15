Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.77. 170,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,455. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79.

