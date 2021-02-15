Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 229,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

