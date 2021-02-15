Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes $2 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

IUSB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,810. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32.

