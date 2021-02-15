Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes $26.48 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 390,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,483,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.1% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,405,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,007,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.03. 2,783,717 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

