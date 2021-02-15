Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.53 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,871,000 after acquiring an additional 889,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $38,846,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 478,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,772. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

