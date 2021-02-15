Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.05 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 86,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.96. 51,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

