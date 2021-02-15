Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.68 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.67. The company had a trading volume of 102,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,748. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

