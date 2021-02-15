Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.73 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

VPL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.26. 38,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,576. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.32.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

