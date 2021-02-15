Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes $60.83 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 523,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,830,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 7.1% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.80. 891,690 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.17.

