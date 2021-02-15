Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 302,098 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

