Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.30. 79,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

