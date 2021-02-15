Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,861 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

