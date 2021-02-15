Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,871,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,257,000 after acquiring an additional 230,732 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 745,226 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,862. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

