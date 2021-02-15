Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $57,908,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 373,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.75. 34,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,924. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95.

