Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,711,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.57. The company had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,983. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $223.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

