Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $183.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,483. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $185.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.04.

