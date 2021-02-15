Mooncoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $171.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $171.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.80 or 0.00439754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,452,948,997 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.