Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.