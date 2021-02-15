Morgan Stanley Reiterates $164.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $164.00 price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,794,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,335,234. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.18. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Matisse Capital raised its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 29,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,337,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 201,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 326,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

