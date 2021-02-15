Morgan Stanley Reiterates $164.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $164.00 price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.
Shares of AAPL traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,794,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,335,234. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.18. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Matisse Capital raised its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 29,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,337,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 201,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 326,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
