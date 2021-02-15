Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Up 49.8% in January

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the January 14th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $28,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,507,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total transaction of $1,530,103.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,536,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,040,076.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,384 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,861. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $201,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 55.6% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $247.90 on Monday. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $249.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.35 and its 200 day moving average is $193.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.