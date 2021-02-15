Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Up 49.8% in January

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the January 14th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $28,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,507,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total transaction of $1,530,103.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,536,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,040,076.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,384 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,861. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $201,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 55.6% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
