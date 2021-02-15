Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 346.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,475 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Apple by 169.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 31,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 923.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,600,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $185,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,709 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 305.2% in the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 299.0% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $135.37 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

