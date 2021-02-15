Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Sets New 12-Month High at $990.00

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 990 ($12.93) and last traded at GBX 988.10 ($12.91), with a volume of 607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 951 ($12.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £525.41 million and a PE ratio of 36.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 871.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 754.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) news, insider Ben Thompson acquired 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 846 ($11.05) per share, with a total value of £287.64 ($375.80). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,593.10 ($2,081.40). Over the last three months, insiders bought 679 shares of company stock worth $565,002.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.