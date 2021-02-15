Motorsport Games Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MSGM) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 22nd

Motorsport Games’ (NASDAQ:MSGM) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, February 22nd. Motorsport Games had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Motorsport Games’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

MSGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

MSGM opened at $30.27 on Monday. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes mobile racing games and esports. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc is a subsidiary of Motorsport Network, LLC.

