Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Down 28.7% in January

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the January 14th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,357.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

