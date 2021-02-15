MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). MRC Global reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

MRC stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $711.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.