mStable USD Trading Up 1.1% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $45.40 million and approximately $677,432.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,432.16 or 0.99912680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00100808 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012697 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 44,919,840 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.