M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.85.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $142.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

