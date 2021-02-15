MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (MTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR: MTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €235.00 ($276.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €171.00 ($201.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €202.00 ($237.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €214.00 ($251.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €213.00 ($250.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

MTX traded down €0.45 ($0.53) on Monday, hitting €194.45 ($228.76). The company had a trading volume of 268,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 43.50. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €282.30 ($332.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €205.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €177.14.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

