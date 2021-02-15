Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) – Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.81.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock opened at C$10.39 on Monday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

