Multiplier Hits Market Cap of $50.81 Million (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 264.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $50.81 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 411,997,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,401,731 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

