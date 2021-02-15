Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 54,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $248.15 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $248.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.18 and a 200 day moving average of $219.70. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

